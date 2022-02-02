Mumbai: Local trains complete 97 years of its service

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) currently popular as local trains , completes 97 years of its service on Central Railway. It was on February 3rd, 1925 the first EMU service with 4-car was introduced from the then Bombay VT (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) and Coorla (now Kurla) via harbour line, a first on Indian Railways.



Almost after three years EMU service started on Western line too. First Electric EMU train on Western Railway line was started on 5th January, 1928 between Colaba to Borivali.



However country’s first train ran from Thane to Bori Bunder on April 16, 1853. But it wasn’t a local. The name ‘local’ was introduced for the first time in the railway’s timetable on February 1, 1865, for the section up to Kalyan to the north and Mahim to the west.





Over the last 97 years, the suburban rail service of the city has grown rapidly. Initial rakes were of 4 coach configuration, which were later upgraded to 8 Car Rake in 1927 on Harbour line. In 1963 CR introduced 9 car EMU services on its main line . 12 Car EMU Rakes were introduced in 1986 on the main line of CR. In 2012 CR introduced 15 car local on its main line.



In the meantime, the city changed its name and character, stations multiplied, the populace grew, and fare prices rose from pies to annas to the more recognisable rupiya, though remaining reasonable all the while.





Central Railway, General Manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti said that CR will continue to provide best possible and comfortable journey to its commuters on the four lines viz. Main, Harbour and Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar).



Year-wise History of EMU Type & Service:

1925 - 4-car on Harbour Line

1927 - 8-car on Main &Harbour Line

1963 - 9-car on Main &Harbour Line

1986 – 12-car on Main Line

1987 – 12-car towards Karjat Side

2008 – 12-car towards Kasara side

2010 – 12-car on Transharbour Line

2011 – All Main Line services 12-car

2012 – 15-car on Main Line

2016 – All 12-car on Harbour Line

2020 – AC local on main line

2021 – AC local on harbour line



Daily Trains over the Years

1925 – 150 services daily

1935 – 330 services daily

1945 – 485 services daily

1951 – 519 services daily

1961 – 553 services daily

1971 – 586 services daily

1981 – 703 services daily

1991 – 1015 services daily

2001 – 1086 services daily

2011 – 1573 services daily

2018 – 1732 services daily

2020 – 1774 services daily



