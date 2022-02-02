Mumbai: Local train service on Central Railway zone completes 97 years

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) suburban local completes 97 years of its service on Central Railway. It was on February 3, 1925, the first EMU service with 4-car was introduced from the then Bombay VT (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) and Coorla (now Kurla) via harbour line, a first on Indian Railways.
Central Railway, General Manager, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti said that CR will continue to provide best possible and comfortable journey to its commuters on the four lines viz. Main, Harbour and Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar).
Year-wise History of EMU Type & Service:
1925 - 4-car on Harbour Line
1927 - 8-car on Main & Harbour Line
1963 - 9-car on Main & Harbour Line
1986 – 12-car on Main Line
1987 – 12-car towards Karjat Side
2008 – 12-car towards Kasara side
2010 – 12-car on Transharbour Line
2011 – All Main Line services 12-car
2012 – 15-car on Main Line
2016 – All 12-car on Harbour Line
2020 – AC local on main line
2021 – AC local on harbour line
Daily trains over the years
1925 – 150 services daily
1935 – 330 services daily
1945 – 485 services daily
1951 – 519 services daily
1961 – 553 services daily
1971 – 586 services daily
1981 – 703 services daily
1991 – 1015 services daily
2001 – 1086 services daily
2011 – 1573 services daily
2018 – 1732 services daily
2020 – 1774 services daily
