 Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests Yet

Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests Yet

Mumbai's Charkop police has booked 17 workers linked to MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly extorting ₹10 lakh from a Kandivali West businessman. The accused allegedly broke into his godown, assaulted watchmen, threatened to sell machinery and removed CCTV equipment. An FIR has been registered under BNS sections, and the investigation is ongoing.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests Yet | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Charkop police have registered a case against 17 members linked to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh from a local businessman in Charkop, Kandivali West. The complainant, Bansh Jaiswal, who runs Jaiswal Construction Company in Charkop Sector 8, submitted an audio recording of the alleged extortion demand, prompting the FIR on February 15 (Sunday). No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation continues.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident began on February 13 around 12.30 pm when eight to 10 people arrived at Jaiswal’s godown. They demanded the watchman, Dhandheeran Mishra, open the gate. When he refused, one accused allegedly broke the lock, entered the premises and assaulted two watchmen. Jaiswal, who was in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at the time, told media that MNS workers forcibly entered the godown, assaulted his watchmen and several employees, and caused injuries.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Mother Booked For Forcing 6-Year-Old To Beg At Wilson College Signal
article-image

The group reportedly claimed Jaiswal owed them money and demanded Rs 10 lakh. The accused spoke to Jaiswal on the phone, where he said he would return the next day. They allegedly threatened to sell his machinery if payment was not made and also removed CCTV equipment from the site. Jaiswal later approached the police, leading to the registration of the case at Charkop police station.

FPJ Shorts
India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit
India Showcases AI Leadership At 2026 Impact Summit
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After Arrival
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After Arrival
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos

The named accused are Kishore Dalvi, Vishwas More, Ashok Mandal, Pandurang Desai and Rajendra Dhanekar, along with 12 unidentified persons. Police confirmed the accused are workers of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT). The case has been filed under Sections 308 (extortion), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other provisions. Sandeep Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone11, said the accused are affiliated with MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), the investigation is ongoing, and arrests will be made.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Traffic On Thane-Belapur Road After Midnight Crash Leaves Commuters Stranded
Massive Traffic On Thane-Belapur Road After Midnight Crash Leaves Commuters Stranded
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After...
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After...
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting...
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting...
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Bombay HC Halts Work Near INS Shikra After Navy Flags 'Illegal' High-Rise In Colaba, Cites PM Visit...
Bombay HC Halts Work Near INS Shikra After Navy Flags 'Illegal' High-Rise In Colaba, Cites PM Visit...