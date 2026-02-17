Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests Yet | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Charkop police have registered a case against 17 members linked to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh from a local businessman in Charkop, Kandivali West. The complainant, Bansh Jaiswal, who runs Jaiswal Construction Company in Charkop Sector 8, submitted an audio recording of the alleged extortion demand, prompting the FIR on February 15 (Sunday). No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation continues.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident began on February 13 around 12.30 pm when eight to 10 people arrived at Jaiswal’s godown. They demanded the watchman, Dhandheeran Mishra, open the gate. When he refused, one accused allegedly broke the lock, entered the premises and assaulted two watchmen. Jaiswal, who was in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at the time, told media that MNS workers forcibly entered the godown, assaulted his watchmen and several employees, and caused injuries.

The group reportedly claimed Jaiswal owed them money and demanded Rs 10 lakh. The accused spoke to Jaiswal on the phone, where he said he would return the next day. They allegedly threatened to sell his machinery if payment was not made and also removed CCTV equipment from the site. Jaiswal later approached the police, leading to the registration of the case at Charkop police station.

The named accused are Kishore Dalvi, Vishwas More, Ashok Mandal, Pandurang Desai and Rajendra Dhanekar, along with 12 unidentified persons. Police confirmed the accused are workers of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT). The case has been filed under Sections 308 (extortion), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other provisions. Sandeep Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone11, said the accused are affiliated with MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), the investigation is ongoing, and arrests will be made.

