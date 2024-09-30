 Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway To Revise Suburban Timetable From October 5; Check Details
In addition to this major change, some suburban trains will be extended, and the timings of several others will be adjusted. However, to prevent delays in existing services, major changes to train timings will be minimal.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Suburban commuters in Mumbai have an important update: the Central Railway’s Mumbai division is set to change its suburban timetable effective October 5th. This new schedule will involve shifting 10 pairs of fast suburban trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Dadar.

"In an effort to alleviate congestion at CSMT, the Central Railway will relocate 10 pairs of trains (10 up and 10 down) that currently originate and terminate at CSMT. From October 5th, these trains will instead start and end their journeys at Dadar" said an official.

"Due to congestion, particularly during rush hours, some trains are forced to wait at the outer signal at CSMT. With 254 fast trains originating and terminating at CSMT, platform shortages often lead to delays. The planned shift of 10 pairs of fast trains from CSMT to Dadar is anticipated to address this problem, improving operational efficiency and reducing wait times at CSMT" he said adding that this decision aims to reduce overcrowding at CSMT and improve passenger experience at Dadar, where boarding trains during peak hours has become increasingly difficult.

"These adjustments are expected to enhance commuter convenience and improve overall service efficiency as the Central Railway prepares for the changes scheduled for October 5th" said an official of CR.

