Mumbai: Central Railway's Kurla-CSMT 5th And 6th Line Project To Complete Phase 1 By End Of 2025

Ongoing work of 5th and 6th line between Kurla and Parel | File Photo

Mumbai: The first phase of Kurla-CSMT fifth and sixth line project is expected to reach completion by the end of next calendar year, according to CR officials. With land acquisition for the Kurla-Parel stretch nearing its conclusion, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts for affected families are targeted for completion by December 2024.

"Once these processes are finalized, track laying process between Kurla and Parel will commence in full swing, with a goal to finish the work by the end of December 2025" said an official of CR on Tuesday.

The project, originally approved in 2008 with an estimated budget of Rs 890.89 crore, has seen a significant cost revision to Rs 1,337 crore. It is being implemented in two phases: Phase 1 extends 10.1 km from Kurla to Parel, while Phase 2 covers the 7.4 km stretch from Parel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The 5th and 6th line project is an important project in the city’s suburban section of CR, which is being constructed for the segregation of suburban and long-distance train services .

Currently, CR operates six tracks up to LTT. The addition of the fifth and sixth lines is expected to enhance the operation of suburban trains and mail express services, facilitating the introduction of additional local trains in the section. Currently, earthwork is underway at various locations where land is available between Kurla and Parel, as stated by a Central Railway official.

Apart from that officials also reported that ongoing work between Kurla and Parel includes the construction of a rail flyover at Kurla for the Harbour line, the Sion station building, one new platform, and the extension of an existing platform at Sion station. In addition to that dismantling of Sion Road Over Bridge to create the path for thses two additional track also started.

According to an official of CR, significant progress has been made in Phase-1, highlighted by the commissioning of the Parel Suburban terminus. Key developments include the construction of a new double discharge platform, a spacious foot overbridge equipped with lifts and escalators, and an additional foot overbridge.

Furthermore, two stabling lines and a Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) building have been completed. The project also includes finalized constructions of two foot overbridges at Sion and the Kurla RRI building.

While the rehabilitation and resettlement of project affected families remains a concern, CR officials emphasize their ongoing collaboration with state agencies to ensure a smooth resettlement process.

The project is set to improve the operational capacity of suburban trains and facilitate the introduction of additional local services, benefitting commuters across the region.