Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express

Sexual harassment inside train: Accused student held | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The CSMT railway police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old LLB student under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl travelling with her grandmother on the CSMT-Chennai Express.

According to the police, the girl and her grandmother boarded the train at CSMT and while the train was in motion, the accused inappropriately touched the girl’s waist near the door.

Later, when the girl spotted the accused again, her grandmother encountered him and then alerted the ticket checker, who promptly notified the police.

The police arrived at the scene, recorded the victim’s statement on the running train, apprehended the accused and alighted him at Karjat station. The police handed him over to the CSMT railway police, as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.