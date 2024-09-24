 Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express

Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express

The CSMT railway police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old LLB student under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl travelling with her grandmother on the CSMT-Chennai Express.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:29 AM IST
article-image
Sexual harassment inside train: Accused student held | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The CSMT railway police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old LLB student under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl travelling with her grandmother on the CSMT-Chennai Express.

According to the police, the girl and her grandmother boarded the train at CSMT and while the train was in motion, the accused inappropriately touched the girl’s waist near the door.

Later, when the girl spotted the accused again, her grandmother encountered him and then alerted the ticket checker, who promptly notified the police.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School Chairman And Secretary Seek Pre-Arrest Bail After POCSO Charges
article-image

The police arrived at the scene, recorded the victim’s statement on the running train, apprehended the accused and alighted him at Karjat station. The police handed him over to the CSMT railway police, as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On CSMT-Chennai Express
Mumbai: BMC Orders Structural Audit Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyovers Just 12 Years After Construction Amid Durability Concerns
Mumbai: BMC Orders Structural Audit Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyovers Just 12 Years After Construction Amid Durability Concerns
Dombivali Tragedy: Mother Kills Toddler, Dies By Suicide; Investigation Underway
Dombivali Tragedy: Mother Kills Toddler, Dies By Suicide; Investigation Underway
Mumbai: BMC Revamps Banganga Tank Restoration Plan After Contractor Controversy, Splits Work Into 3 Phases
Mumbai: BMC Revamps Banganga Tank Restoration Plan After Contractor Controversy, Splits Work Into 3 Phases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On...

Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest 22-Year-Old LLB Student For Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl On...

Mumbai: BMC Orders Structural Audit Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyovers Just 12 Years After...

Mumbai: BMC Orders Structural Audit Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyovers Just 12 Years After...

Dombivali Tragedy: Mother Kills Toddler, Dies By Suicide; Investigation Underway

Dombivali Tragedy: Mother Kills Toddler, Dies By Suicide; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: BMC Revamps Banganga Tank Restoration Plan After Contractor Controversy, Splits Work Into 3...

Mumbai: BMC Revamps Banganga Tank Restoration Plan After Contractor Controversy, Splits Work Into 3...

Thane: 56-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Bhiwandi; Accused Flees,...

Thane: 56-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Bhiwandi; Accused Flees,...