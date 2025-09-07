Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Update: Immersion Set After 10:30 pm Amid High Tide Delays |

Mumbai: The immersion of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, will now take place after 10:30 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by Sudhir Salvi, the Honorary Secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Although Anant Chaturdashi concluded on Saturday, the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja is still pending. The idol left the Lalbaug Mandal early on Saturday morning, beginning its grand journey through the city. However, by Sunday evening, the idol had yet to be immersed and remained stuck at Girgaon Chowpatty.

This year, the mandal used a specially designed automatic raft to carry out the immersion ritual. However, there were some difficulties in placing the idol securely on the raft, which added to the delay. After sustained efforts by the volunteers and team, the idol was finally placed on the raft successfully, as reported by News18 Marathi.

The organisers introduced a specially designed motorised raft equipped with GPS trackers and powerful motors to make the immersion process safer, faster, and more environmentally friendly.

This innovative approach combined traditional rituals with modern technology, showcasing Mumbai’s efforts to preserve its cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary challenges.

Adding to the devotional spirit, Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani was seen walking alongside devotees during the visarjan procession. His humble participation caught the attention of social media users, who praised his simple act of faith. Videos and photos of him joining the celebrations quickly went viral, with many viewers appreciating how his presence symbolised unity and devotion that transcended social status.