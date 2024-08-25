 Mumbai Local Train Update: 35-Day Traffic Block Starting August 27-28; Western Railway Services To Be Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train Update: 35-Day Traffic Block Starting August 27-28; Western Railway Services To Be Affected

Mumbai Local Train Update: 35-Day Traffic Block Starting August 27-28; Western Railway Services To Be Affected

Notably, the proposed work will pause during the peak Ganeshotsav festival from September 11 to September 17.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Commuters on the Western Line should prepare for some disruptions tentatively from the midnight of August 27-28, as a major 35-day traffic block takes effect. This block is a key part of the extensive construction project aimed at extending the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali. The ongoing work is expected to impact services, potentially leading to longer travel times.

When asked about the 35-day long block, a Western Railway (WR) official stated, "This work could have been completed within a shorter time span but then it would have led to a much severe impact on commuters. Therefore, a detailed plan was made, and we decided to extend the work over 35 days to minimize train cancellations and ensure the convenience of passengers."

No Block During Ganeshotsav 

Notably, the proposed work will pause during the peak Ganeshotsav festival from September 11 to September 17. According to Western Railway (WR) officials, most of the Ganeshotsav period will see no traffic block, allowing train services to operate as per schedule.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of...
article-image

Details of the Traffic Block

According to WR, the 35-day block will involve five significant 10-hour traffic blocks occurring on the 5th, 12th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th days of the sheduled block period, excluding the Ganeshotsav days. These blocks will take place on Saturday/ Sunday mid nights, starting at around 10 pm. During these days, around 140 suburban services will be canceled, and nearly 50 services will face short-term terminations. Weekdays are expected to experience nil to minimal cancellations during the bulk of the 35-day period. However, the final 5 to 6 days of weekdays block will see an increase in disruptions, with around 80 suburban services canceled and approximately 70 services facing short- terminations.

Impact and Future Benefits

The ongoing construction project will extend the current six tracks from Khar Road to Goregaon up to Kandivali, with further expansion planned to Borivali by the end of the calendar year. According to WR, this extension is anticipated to relieve the traffic load on the existing fast corridor between Borivali and Khar Road, leading to improved suburban services. Additionally, long-distance trains currently operating from Bandra Terminus will be redirected to the newly expanded tracks, further alleviating congestion.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railways Equips 61 Local Train Cabs With High-Tech Cameras For Enhanced Safety And...
article-image

Operational Adjustments

To manage the space constraints on the east side of Malad, a new rail line is already constructed on the west side. During the blocks, all existing lines will be shifted to the west side using the cut and connection method.

"After the work is over, the new rail line will serve as a slow line for Virar-bound trains, while the existing Virar-bound slow line will be repurposed for Churchgate-bound slow trains.The existing slow line for Churchgate-bound trains will be used for Virar-bound fast trains.The current fast line for Virar-bound trains will be reassigned for Churchgate-bound fast trains.The Churchgate-bound fast line will be designated as the 5th line and the track currently known as the suburban avoiding line will become the 6th line " said an official of WR adding that this reconfiguration aims to optimize traffic flow and improve service efficiency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Customs Busts Syndicate Smuggling ₹5 Crore Worth Of Marijuana Inside Cereal Boxes; Visuals...

Mumbai Customs Busts Syndicate Smuggling ₹5 Crore Worth Of Marijuana Inside Cereal Boxes; Visuals...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Mumbai: Rising Molestation Cases In Local Trains Raise Safety Concerns For Women, 52 Incidents...

Mumbai: Rising Molestation Cases In Local Trains Raise Safety Concerns For Women, 52 Incidents...

Mumbai: SHRC Takes Serious Cognizance Of Neglected Old Age Homes

Mumbai: SHRC Takes Serious Cognizance Of Neglected Old Age Homes

Mira-Bhayandar: 300 Aspirants Get Appointment Letters At Job Fair In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: 300 Aspirants Get Appointment Letters At Job Fair In Mira Road