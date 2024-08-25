Mumbai Local Train Update: 35-Day Traffic Block Starting August 27-28; Western Railway Services To Be Affected

Representative Image | FPJ

Commuters on the Western Line should prepare for some disruptions tentatively from the midnight of August 27-28, as a major 35-day traffic block takes effect. This block is a key part of the extensive construction project aimed at extending the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali. The ongoing work is expected to impact services, potentially leading to longer travel times.

When asked about the 35-day long block, a Western Railway (WR) official stated, "This work could have been completed within a shorter time span but then it would have led to a much severe impact on commuters. Therefore, a detailed plan was made, and we decided to extend the work over 35 days to minimize train cancellations and ensure the convenience of passengers."

No Block During Ganeshotsav

Notably, the proposed work will pause during the peak Ganeshotsav festival from September 11 to September 17. According to Western Railway (WR) officials, most of the Ganeshotsav period will see no traffic block, allowing train services to operate as per schedule.

Details of the Traffic Block

According to WR, the 35-day block will involve five significant 10-hour traffic blocks occurring on the 5th, 12th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th days of the sheduled block period, excluding the Ganeshotsav days. These blocks will take place on Saturday/ Sunday mid nights, starting at around 10 pm. During these days, around 140 suburban services will be canceled, and nearly 50 services will face short-term terminations. Weekdays are expected to experience nil to minimal cancellations during the bulk of the 35-day period. However, the final 5 to 6 days of weekdays block will see an increase in disruptions, with around 80 suburban services canceled and approximately 70 services facing short- terminations.

Impact and Future Benefits

The ongoing construction project will extend the current six tracks from Khar Road to Goregaon up to Kandivali, with further expansion planned to Borivali by the end of the calendar year. According to WR, this extension is anticipated to relieve the traffic load on the existing fast corridor between Borivali and Khar Road, leading to improved suburban services. Additionally, long-distance trains currently operating from Bandra Terminus will be redirected to the newly expanded tracks, further alleviating congestion.

Operational Adjustments

To manage the space constraints on the east side of Malad, a new rail line is already constructed on the west side. During the blocks, all existing lines will be shifted to the west side using the cut and connection method.

"After the work is over, the new rail line will serve as a slow line for Virar-bound trains, while the existing Virar-bound slow line will be repurposed for Churchgate-bound slow trains.The existing slow line for Churchgate-bound trains will be used for Virar-bound fast trains.The current fast line for Virar-bound trains will be reassigned for Churchgate-bound fast trains.The Churchgate-bound fast line will be designated as the 5th line and the track currently known as the suburban avoiding line will become the 6th line " said an official of WR adding that this reconfiguration aims to optimize traffic flow and improve service efficiency.