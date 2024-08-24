Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of 2 Festival Special Trains

Wikipedia

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs between Borivali & Goregaon will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines on Sunday, 25th August 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on UP and DOWN Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon Stations.

Impact Of Jumbo Block On Rail Services

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban services will remain cancelled. Also, some Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on the Harbour line. During the block period, no trains will be dealt from Platforms No. 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivali station. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. The list of cancelled trains will be available in the Station Master’s office.

Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

Western Railway Extends Trips Of 2 Pairs Of Festival Special Trains

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of two pairs of Festival Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Superfast Festival Special (Weekly) (Unreserved) [26 Trips]

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special has been extended from 7th September to 30th November 2024. Similarly, Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special has been extended from 6th September to 29th November 2024.

2. Train No. 05046/05045 Rajkot – Lalkuan Festival Special (Weekly) [18 Trips]

Train No. 05046 Rajkot – Lalkuan Special has been extended from 7th October to 2nd December 2024. Similarly, Train No. 05045 Lalkuan - Rajkot Special has been extended from 6th October to 1st December 2024.

The booking of extended trips on Train No. *05046* will open from *23rd August, 2024* at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in