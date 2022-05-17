Mumbai: Letter from anonymous to CP Sanjay Pandey alleged rampant extortion by Samta Nagar senior police inspector

A letter from a person assumed to be Diwakar P.Shetty from Thakur Complex in Mumbai to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey dated on 13th May, 2022 alleged that the newly appointed senior police inspector Narendra Shinde of Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali (E) is on an extortion spree in the jurisdiction of his police station.

The letter alleged that Shinde is acting like defamed API Sachin Waze and he is targeting the members of various business communities and has astonishingly prepared a 'Rate Card' of collecting ransom from them.

The amounts which he is extracting from the different trade members mentioned in the letter is that from Anchal Bar, Nityanand Bar, Lalit Bar and Savli Bar in the Samta Nagar police station jurisdiction is Rs 75,000 per month while from other ladies bars it is Rs 50,000 to 75,000 per month. From Bars and Restaurants Rs 60,000 per month and Rs 2,000 per event for holding functions and parties. From Lodha, Shivam, UK, Aditya Builders Rs 50,000 per month while from other builders Rs 40,000 per month. From civil contractors Rs 30,000 per month and from BMC contractors Rs 50,000 per month. The amount to be collected from the roadside eateries operating at night is chinese food stalls Rs 10,000 per month (total 23 stalls which means Rs 2,30,000 per month) and from falooda ice-cream stalls Rs 10,000 per months and from the pan stalls selling gutkha and loose cigarettes Rs 4,000 per day. The amount to be collected from the hawkers, vegetable and fruit vendors, pav bhaji vendors, vada-pav vendors, idli vendors etc at the rate of Rs 50 to 200 per day depending on the trade in case anyone does not pay he is fined Rs 1,200.

The letter also alleged that the senior police inspector Narendra Shinde has not kept any mediators for extorting and collecting money. He himself summons his victims and extorts and accepts money in his cabin.

The person who has written the letter at last has mentioned that, 'I am writing under an assumed name but the facts stated herein are true to the core. In any case I am not asking for out-rightly believing the statements made herein but to verify the same from your own sources. Even the CCTV footage of the personal cabin of senior police inspector Narendra Shinde will reveal his misdeeds."

The letter during the conclusion writes that it is high time that senior police inspector Narendra Shinde is bridled and his atrocities are brought to an end otherwise another scandal is in the making for bringing infamy to the entire police force.

The letter has also been sent to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai, Additional Commissioner of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau).

Speaking about the same matter the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somnath Gharge said, " I have gone through the letter and when we primarily tried to find out who is the applicant till now we haven't found the person who has written the letter. The letter seems to be anonymous but the allegations are serious. As of now we can't say that the content in the letter is true or not but still we tried to contact the person but no one came forward and we could not find the applicant. I have even asked the assistant commissioner of police to look into the content of the letter and we are also verifying the facts. We are still open because our job as a DCP is to supervise and monitor the jobs of the senior officers and also the working of the police station. If anyone wants to allege or complain first we receive and then verify the facts even if it is anonymous we verify the facts it is not that we put it into the dustbin."

The FPJ correspondent was unable to get to senior police inspector Narendra Shinde on whom the serious allegations are lodged through the anonymous letter to Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:03 PM IST