Mumbai: Latest updates on August 6

Maharashtra reported 6,695 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,36,220 and the toll to 1,33,530, a health department official said.

Seven districts out of the total 36 did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

The official said 7,120 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,24,278 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,995 active cases.

Maharashtra reported a rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities dropped as compared to Wednesday, when it had registered 6,126 cases and 195 deaths.