Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest updates on August 6

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest updates on August 6
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 6
Bhushan Koyande/ FPJ

Mumbai tide timing 

Today’s High Tide

1102hrs – 3.96 mtr

2244hrs – 3.36 mtr

Low tide :

1702hrs – 2.02 mtr

( Next day 07.08.2021)- 0446hrs- 0.92 mtr

Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with occasional intense spell

5,16,948 vaccinated through 3,611 sessions on August 5; cumulative tally at 4,59,95,959

The sea deposits balls of tar and oil on the shore at Juhu beach - Watch Video 

Maha's Thane district adds 283 COVID-19 cases, death toll up by 13

Maha: Cops rescue toddler held captive for two months; history-sheeter held

Maharashtra BJP announces protest, demands resumption of local train service for vaccinated people

Won't let any local body polls happen until OBC reservation issue is resolved: Maharashtra BJP

Maharashtra reports 6,695 new coronavirus cases, 120 deaths, 7,120 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 6,695 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,36,220 and the toll to 1,33,530, a health department official said.

Seven districts out of the total 36 did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

The official said 7,120 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,24,278 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,995 active cases.

Maharashtra reported a rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities dropped as compared to Wednesday, when it had registered 6,126 cases and 195 deaths.

Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police

In a relief to students, the Mumbai University has asked colleges to reduce fees upto 30% in light of the pandemic and give a 100% waiver to students who have lost parents in the pandemic. This waiver is limited to this particular academic year

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in