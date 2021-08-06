Mumbai: Latest updates on August 6

Mumbai tide timing
Today’s High Tide
1102hrs – 3.96 mtr
2244hrs – 3.36 mtr
Low tide :
1702hrs – 2.02 mtr
( Next day 07.08.2021)- 0446hrs- 0.92 mtr
Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with occasional intense spell
Maharashtra BJP announces protest, demands resumption of local train service for vaccinated people
Maharashtra reports 6,695 new coronavirus cases, 120 deaths, 7,120 recoveries
Maharashtra reported 6,695 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,36,220 and the toll to 1,33,530, a health department official said.
Seven districts out of the total 36 did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.
The official said 7,120 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,24,278 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,995 active cases.
Maharashtra reported a rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities dropped as compared to Wednesday, when it had registered 6,126 cases and 195 deaths.
Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police
In a relief to students, the Mumbai University has asked colleges to reduce fees upto 30% in light of the pandemic and give a 100% waiver to students who have lost parents in the pandemic. This waiver is limited to this particular academic year
