Mumbai: 52 DAYS: The target to finish road overbridge in Dharavi

The ongoing work on the vital road overbridge (ROB) that connects the island city with the western suburbs in Dharavi will be completed in the next 52 days.

The Western Railway (WR) has been carrying out strengthening work of the central pier of the bridge every night as it is the main link that crosses Mahim and Bandra station.

The bridge is also important as it connects the Western Express Highway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link. While work began in 2019, it had stopped for a while in between. However, it resumed again on July 28. According to WR officials, work of strengthening the pillars will be carried out by jacketing middle piers.

“To strengthen the middle piers, a 52-day mega block has been sanctioned. We had completed about 50% work before. The remaining will be completed in the next 52 days,” said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR.

The work is being carried out based on the condition of the ROB and recommendations made in the audit report provided by IIT-Bombay.

A mega block will be implemented on the Down slow line from 1.35am to 4.35am between Mahim and Bandra station. The WR will also be cancelling some locals. Some trains may run late by three to five minutes.