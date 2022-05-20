e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

Advertisement
20 May 2022 10:16 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case

The Rabale police arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Thursday in a case registered more than two years ago.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case Navi Mumbai: Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case
20 May 2022 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Labourer dies in slab collapse, contractor booked

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Labourer dies in slab collapse, contractor booked Mumbai: Labourer dies in slab collapse, contractor booked
20 May 2022 09:32 AM IST

Maharashtra: Good rain to yield high food production this Kharif season

In the wake of above-normal rains predicted by the weather bureau, nearly 151.33 lakh hectares of area will be under cultivation of major food grains in Maharashtra during the Kharif season for the year 2022.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Good rain to yield high food production this Kharif season Maharashtra: Good rain to yield high food production this Kharif season
Advertisement
20 May 2022 09:32 AM IST

Quality Construction: Maharashtra Housing dept directs MHADA to empanel experts every 2 years

The state housing department has directed MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to empanel real estate experts every two years, for quality construction in redevelopment and other projects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement