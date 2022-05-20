Navi Mumbai: Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case
The Rabale police arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Thursday in a case registered more than two years ago.
Mumbai: Labourer dies in slab collapse, contractor booked
Maharashtra: Good rain to yield high food production this Kharif season
In the wake of above-normal rains predicted by the weather bureau, nearly 151.33 lakh hectares of area will be under cultivation of major food grains in Maharashtra during the Kharif season for the year 2022.
Quality Construction: Maharashtra Housing dept directs MHADA to empanel experts every 2 years
The state housing department has directed MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to empanel real estate experts every two years, for quality construction in redevelopment and other projects.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
