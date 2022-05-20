Mumbai: Labourer dies in slab collapse, contractor booked

Mumbai: A 30-year-labourer reportedly died on Thursday after a portion of slab collapsed on him in Malad West, the police stated, adding that a criminal case has been filed against the contractor who was responsible for construction.

The fatal incident, reported from Bhuralal jewel paradise building near Shivaji Chowk in Malad West, occurred at 11 am.

According to the disaster management, the deceased Rajkumar Soni was passing below when the building’s 7th floor slab came crashing down on him. Immediately, the police were informed and he was rushed to the AR Hospital.

However, he was declared dead on arrival. Further probe into the matter is underway, stated the Malad police station senior inspector, Dhananjay Ligade.

ALSO READ Quality Construction: Maharashtra Housing dept directs MHADA to empanel experts every 2 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:25 AM IST