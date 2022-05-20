Quality Construction: Maharashtra Housing dept directs MHADA to empanel experts every 2 years

The state housing department has directed MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to empanel real estate experts every two years, for quality construction in redevelopment and other projects.

The MHADA usually carries out redevelopment and other housing and related development projects on a larger scale across the state. However, questions have been raised on its quality of construction for a long time. The experts panel includes architects, project management consultants, structural engineers.

A committee comprising five members will be set up to scrutinise the applications received from various experts to be empanelled every two years. The appointment process will be undertaken between February and March. For this year, the scrutinised list needs to be forwarded to the state housing department by June 30.

Meanwhile, the state stressed that after appointment of experts by MHADA,if it fails to complete the given job in two years’ time, then respective consultants or consultancy agencies will be blacklisted for four years.

The state housing department said the MHADA has a huge responsibility, considering it caters to the economically weaker section, too. Besides, it also develops hospitals, students’ hostels, and care centres for stray animals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:17 AM IST