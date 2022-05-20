Mumbai: Heavy traffic on both sides of Vashi bridge after accident; watch video

Navi Mumbai: Heavy traffic is being observed on both sides of Vashi bridge after a dumper-related accident on the bridge on Friday.

Due to the accident, traffic congestion is being observed on both sides from Mankhurd to Vashi and from Nerul to Vashi.

"Heavy jam on vashi bdge towds mum. Jam from sanpada to vashi bdge. Takes abt 01.30hts to cross", a commuter wrote on Twitter.

"Massive jam affecting traffic on both sides of Vashi bridge. Expect a 30-45 minute delay," another commuter remarked.

Truck accident on Vashi Bridge causing huge jam on both sides (Mankhurd to Vashi) and (Nerul to Vashi) @TOIMumbai @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/oib1CfPPwH — Tripin (@spiritofmumbai1) May 20, 2022

Mumbai Pune Highway Near Vashi. Jam of 1 Hour 49 Minutes ahead. pic.twitter.com/wjbvXwZXLS — Joy (@Joydas) May 20, 2022

Traffic jam at vashi bridge pic.twitter.com/6HS6vVh0pR — Sathish Babu SEBI (@babu_sebi) May 20, 2022

Hot day, extremely heavy traffic around vashi toll, fuel burning, everyone getting late, work impacted. But toll is on??? @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/BRMFhPpxRY — Sayandeep Patro (@sayandeeppatro) May 20, 2022

Stuck here since last 20 min. What kind of sick joke is this .

It's Highway , usually it's clear road with no traffic and today *when I already left late from home* it's jam pack .

Fuck yaar pic.twitter.com/z2TRGw03Tu — Dhwani⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ |2022.06.10 (@DhwaniMelody) May 20, 2022

Already spent 30+ mins at the same place near vashi bridge. No IPL match NO VIP movement. Tax paying commuters spending 1 hour in traffic to pay the Toll. @NHAI_Official don’t know what has happened to the below tweet. #vashitollnaka #traffic pic.twitter.com/ymaNpDc9Ek — sumit kumar (@sumitkumarcse) May 20, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:22 PM IST