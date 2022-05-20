e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Heavy traffic on both sides of Vashi bridge after accident; watch video

Due to the accident, traffic congestion is being observed on both sides from Mankhurd to Vashi and from Nerul to Vashi.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Heavy traffic on Sion Panvel highway after accident on Vashi bridge | Twitter/@sumitkumarcse
Navi Mumbai: Heavy traffic is being observed on both sides of Vashi bridge after a dumper-related accident on the bridge on Friday.

Due to the accident, traffic congestion is being observed on both sides from Mankhurd to Vashi and from Nerul to Vashi.

"Heavy jam on vashi bdge towds mum. Jam from sanpada to vashi bdge. Takes abt 01.30hts to cross", a commuter wrote on Twitter.

"Massive jam affecting traffic on both sides of Vashi bridge. Expect a 30-45 minute delay," another commuter remarked.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:22 PM IST