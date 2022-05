The Bandra Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from the Goregaon area and recovered 400 grams of MD drugs from him. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 60 lakhs in the international market.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act against the accused.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:41 AM IST