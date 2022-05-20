MNS chief Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya visit; here's why

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray announced that he has temporarily postponed his forthcoming visit to Ayodhya on June 5

The visit was deferred amid strong opposition by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and also due to Thackeray's health issues.

BJP leaders and activists in Uttar Pradesh and even other northern states. have been demanding Raj's unconditional apology for the treatment meted out to North Indians during the MNS agitation in 2008.

The anti-Raj protests were spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh who warned that unless he apologises, lakhs of his supporters would block his entry to Ayodhya on June 5.

(With IANS inputs)

.@mnsadhikrut chief .@RajThackeray won't go to Ayodhya on June 5. It has been postponed amid strong opposition by.@BJP4India MP #BrujbhushanSinh & also due to health issues

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/uWZtOHjLVS — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 20, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:26 AM IST