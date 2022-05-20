Maharashtra: Good rain to yield high food production this Kharif season

In the wake of above-normal rains predicted by the weather bureau, nearly 151.33 lakh hectares of area will be under cultivation of major food grains in Maharashtra during the Kharif season for the year 2022.

However, the state government has urged the farmers not to start sowing unless there are enough rains. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was accompanied by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse and cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, chaired the state-level pre-Kharif season review meeting and instructed the department of agriculture to implement the plan to make this year’s Kharif season a success.

Thackeray also asked the department to keep a vigil to avoid the incidence of diseases and pests affecting the crops. He said the farmers should get the guaranteed price for their produce. Pawar assured that the finance department will provide the necessary funds to the agriculture department.

Bhuse said that the department has taken adequate care to supply quality and certified seeds to the farmers in the state. As soybeanis getting good price, sowing is likely to increase and it is planned to increase the availability of seeds, he added.

The minister said, 17.95 lakh quintals of seeds are required for Kharif season while 19.88 lakh quintals of seeds are expected from Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, National Seeds Corporation and the private sector.

The average area under cotton is 41.84 lakh hectares and 98 per cent of the area is under Bt cotton. Nearly, 1.71 crore seed packets are requiredfor the cotton crop and supply of 2.7 crore packets has been planned for it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:03 AM IST