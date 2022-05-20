Thane: Hill Line police station API Dhananjay Ghange arrested for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Thane: The Thane Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after receiving the complaint from the complainant laid a trap and arrested assistant police inspector from Hill Line police station, Ulhasnagar for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for not registering case against the company he worked for in on Thursday, May 19.

Ashwini Patil, deputy superintendent of police, ACB while speaking with the media said, " A team from ACB, Thane based on a complaint laid a trap and caught Dhananjay Ghange (38) an assistant police of inspector with Hill Line police station for accepting bribe Rs 20,000."

Patil said, " We came to know that the accused policeman has allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 and at last the deal was set at Rs 20,000 from the complainant for not registering an offence against the company he worked for and where a worker was involved in an accident."

" We have registered a case under the prevention of corruption Act with the local police in this regard" informed Patil.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:56 AM IST