Shiv Sena will consider Sambhajiraje's candidature for Rajya Sabha election if he joins party: Sanjay Raut

If he does not do so, then the party will nominate a 'Shiv Sainik' for the sixth seat, Raut added.

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Sanjay Raut | Photo Credit: PTI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the descendant of Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, should join Shiv Sena as the party will give him due respect and consider his candidature for Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10.

Sambhajiraje , a former Rajya Sabha member, had earlier announced that he would independently contest the next election to Rajya Sabha slated for June 10. He also announced the setting up of a new outfit, ‘Swaraj’, at a press conference in Pune. Sambhajiraje was nominated by BJP from the President’s quota in the upper house and his term expires in July.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 02:16 PM IST