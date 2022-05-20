Navi Mumbai: Rabale police arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in 2020 SC/ST Act case

The Rabale police arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Thursday in a case registered more than two years ago.

She will be presented before the court today. Police said that she was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism.

According to police, the case was registered on March 3, 2020, following a complaint by Swapnil Jagtap, a resident of Ghansoli and member of Ambedkar Yuva Sangh. In his complaint, Jagtap had alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale’s Facebook post on March 1, 2020.

As per his complaint, Chitale had made derogatory remarks about the community and had written objectionable words against Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mata Ramabai Bheemrao Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. She had allegedly written on December 6 every year, Buddhists would travel for free to Mumbai.

Police said that there is one more person who had commented on the post and he is yet to be arrested.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:15 AM IST