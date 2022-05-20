Vashi: APMC sees the arrival of Litchi from West Bengal

Navi Mumbai: While the market is flooded with the varieties of mangoes, another sweet juicy litchi made entry to the market. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi saw the arrival of litchis from West Bengal in good quantity.

At present, around 9000 boxes of litchis have arrived at the market. Sujit Rana, a trader, said that the season of litchi is very short. “At present, the majority of the supply is from West Bengal and soon we will get from Bihar also,” said Rana.

Litchi from Muzaffarpur in Bihar is famous across the country. Around 10,000 kg of litchis has been arriving at the market premises daily for the past one week. The litchi fruit is available in the APMC market only till 9 am every day because of its highly perishable characteristics.

The litchi season is one of the shortest fruit seasons, which is officially a two months season, but the peak business of quality litchis lasts only for a month. A box containing 10kg of litchis is being sold at the APMC Market and each box costs around ₹1,800 to ₹2,400 depending upon the quality of the fruit.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:31 AM IST