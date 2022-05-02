e-Paper Get App
Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Eid celebrations bring in festive cheer

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

02 May 2022 09:30 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.50 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.50 crore
02 May 2022 09:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Eid celebrations bring in festive cheer

The Muslim community in Mumbai and around the world are set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow, while the Arab nations and the Dawoodi Bohra community celebrate today.

02 May 2022 09:30 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport

