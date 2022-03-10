Mumbai: CP Sanjay Pandey asks builders to follow HC guidelines and instructions to curb noise pollution during construction work

Major steps have been taken to curb the menace of noise pollution, following a meeting between at least a dozen developers and Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday.

Some of the major steps taken were to follow the orders issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) to carry out construction work from 6 am to 10 pm, sound cutters to be installed at the construction sites by March 31. Putting up a Display Board of timing and permissible noise level to be set up by month-end. Piling work with sound is to be done only between 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and not on Sundays.



"Noise pollution due to the construction work has been an issue for a very long time in Mumbai. The Commissioner of Police has taken some important decisions following a meeting with the builders. The developers have been asked to follow the orders issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) to carry out construction work from 6 am to 10 pm and work would be completely non-operational from 10 pm to 6 am. Sound cutters to be installed at the construction sites by March 31. Putting up a Display Board of timing and permissible noise level to be set up by March 15. Piling work with sound to be done only between 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and not on Sundays," said a police officer.



He added that the police chief has also instructed the developers to ensure that the uniform of the guards posted at the construction site should not be similar to traffic police’s uniform and they should be posted only at the construction site and not on the main roads.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mumbai police had registered 85 offences related to Wrong Side Driving and got 126 abandoned vehicles removed off roads.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:27 PM IST