Maharashtra: Heatstroke claims 25 lives in last two months; highest deaths in Nagpur

At least 25 people have been killed in the last two months due to the heatwave in Maharashtra, with the state's vice-capital, Nagpur, accounting for the highest number of deaths i.e 11.

Due to scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with the average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively. Several places in the country logged all-time high temperatures for April over the last few days as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

A heatwave is likely in some parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and west Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD said.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next four days, the weather office said.

"The maximum temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days," the IMD said in a statement.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:03 AM IST