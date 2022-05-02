Mumbai: CSMIA runways to remain non-operational on May 10

As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, a statement from the airport said.

The closure will last for six hours from 11 am to 5 pm.

"The closure will be from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 1700 hrs," the statement said.

"Passengers are requested to check with their respective airline on their schedule flights for May 10. The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," it added.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:06 PM IST