Noise nuisance: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey issues strict guidelines to infrastructure companies
Mumbai: Two found dead in Worli, suicide suspected
The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said.
Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 in March under NMMC
There is no death reported to Covid infection under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in March so far. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.
