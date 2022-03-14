Mumbai: HSC Chemistry paper not leaked, says Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has clarified that the chemistry question paper for class 12 HSC board exams was not leaked. Her statement comes in contradiction to earlier media reports which stated that the paper was leaked by a coaching centre owner.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking the class 12 chemistry exam paper.

"Mukesh DhanSingh who runs a private coaching centre in the Malad area of Mumbai, leaked the Maharashtra Board class 12 chemistry paper on WhatsApp," a Mumbai police officer told ANI.

Several media reports stated that the paper was leaked hours ahead of the exam and went viral on social media platforms.

School Education Minister .@VarshaEGaikwad clarified that Chemistry question paper for 12th standard was not leaked as reported in a section of media

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/zErmMLuAum — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 14, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:26 PM IST