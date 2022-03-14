Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 in March under NMMC

There is no death reported to Covid infection under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in March so far. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

In December, the civic body had seen only two deaths due to Covid. However, the number of active cases were started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid. The number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

At the end of December, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to Covid infection in the city. However, during the third wave of Covid, around 75 deaths were reported.

At present, 42 people are in home isolation, 2 patients admitted at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and others are being treated in private hospital

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:56 AM IST