Mumbai: Two found dead in Worli in separate incidents

Two male bodies were recovered four hours apart on Sunday morning from different parts of Worli. The police have launched an investigation and suspect that both the persons, whose identities were later established, have committed suicide.

According to the police officials, a body of a man in his 40s was recovered below the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 10.30 am on Sunday morning. There were no identity proofs available with the deceased, however, after the police circulated the photographs, the family members approached the investigators in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Jawahar Bhupendra Dubey, 37, a resident of D'Silva Road, Dadar West. He was mentally disturbed, his family members told the police. The investigators suspected Dubey to have jumped into the sea near Shivaji Park, after which, his body was washed away to Worli.

In the second case, a body of a 20-year-old labour was found hanging from a tree at Worli Police Camp on Sunday morning around 7 am. The labourer was identified as Vikram Bagde who was suspected to have committed suicide due to family reasons, said police.

In both cases, the Worli police have registered an accidental death report and ruled out any suspicion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:11 AM IST