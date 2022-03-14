Navi Mumbai: CIDCO receives over 30,000 applications for housing scheme in Taloja

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has received an overwhelming response for its housing scheme in Taloja as it has already over 30,000 applications for 5730 houses. The scheme was launched on Republic Day and these houses will be available at the Taloja node for economically weaker section (EWS) and general categories.

Following requests from citizens, CIDCO extended the deadline for 30 days for its mega housing scheme in the Taloja node. The scheme was launched on January 26 and the last date was February 25. However, now home seekers can apply till March 24.

The deadline for the payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerized draw has also been extended accordingly.

As per the public relations department of CIDCO, apart from queries, the response from home buyers is quite good. “The housing scheme consists of 1524 houses for EWS and 4206 houses for the general category,” said the public relations department, adding that the EWS category home buyers will get a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakhs under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

CIDCO has planned to make available 90,000 houses in Navi Mumbai through its mega housing scheme which will a part of PMAY Of the total, 90,000 houses, 53,000 will be constructed under EWS and 47,000 in the LIG category.

The details of online registration and other procedures of the housing scheme are available at https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. Citizens can submit online till February 25, 2022. The deadline for online deposit of fees is February 25, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:10 AM IST