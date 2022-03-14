e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

IMD issues heat wave alert for Mumbai, Thane

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a heatwave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for today.

Warm conditions persisted in Mumbai on Monday with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree, while the Colaba one recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees.

Similarly, IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius while the Colaba one recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Mumbai was 22.5 degrees, a degree above normal.

IMD officials have said that similar temperature conditions may continue for the next three to four days.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST