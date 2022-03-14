IMD issues heat wave alert for Mumbai, Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a heatwave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for today.

Warm conditions persisted in Mumbai on Monday with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree, while the Colaba one recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees.

Similarly, IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius while the Colaba one recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Mumbai was 22.5 degrees, a degree above normal.

IMD officials have said that similar temperature conditions may continue for the next three to four days.

14 March, Heatwave Alert by IMD in North Konkan including Mumbai Thane around. Take care.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST