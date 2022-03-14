e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Pune: 40 tourists stung by bees in Shivneri Fort

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Several tourists were stung in a bee attack that took place in Shivneri Fort in Pune on Sunday, police said.

Of the 100 people at the spot at the time, some 40 were stung and were discharged after primary treatment at a health centre in Junnar, an official said.

As per media reports, at least 25 of them required medical assistance. The historic military fort located on a hill, is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:10 AM IST