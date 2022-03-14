Noise nuisance: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey issues strict guidelines to infrastructure companies

After receiving multiple complaints about the noise pollution and traffic jams arising from the construction works, the CP Sanjay Pandey has issued strict guidelines to the infrastructure companies.

According to the guidelines, the security guard appointed by the companies should only look into project matters and not indulge in traffic clearance duty.

Neither should they be given uniforms similar to traffic cops, read one of the provisions. The guidelines further said that the work should be carried out as per given timings, lighting arrangements during night should not trouble people and barricading should be removed as soon as the project is finished.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:22 AM IST