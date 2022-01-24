Five people were killed, five got injured after a truck rammed into a car and two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road yesterday evening: Pune Rural Police officials
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on OBC reservation in local bodies at 3:30 PM today
Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP: Uddhav Thackeray, says party's 'opportunistic' Hindutva only for power
Watch Video: Gulf storm leaves cars covered with dust in Mumbai
