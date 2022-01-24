e-Paper Get App

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on OBC quota in local bodies today

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

24 January 2022 09:26 AM IST

Five people were killed, five got injured after a truck rammed into a car and two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road yesterday evening: Pune Rural Police officials

24 January 2022 09:26 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on OBC reservation in local bodies at 3:30 PM today

24 January 2022 09:08 AM IST

Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP: Uddhav Thackeray, says party's 'opportunistic' Hindutva only for power

ALSO READ

24 January 2022 09:08 AM IST

Watch Video: Gulf storm leaves cars covered with dust in Mumbai

ALSO READ

