India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 961
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

30 December 2021 11:00 AM IST

A crime conference will be held with all Maharashtra officials to direct them of the safety procedures going into the next year: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mask fine collection goes up, Zone 4 leads in violations

Watch video: Mumbai Police arrest two people involved in SBI firing at Dahisar

30 December 2021 09:31 AM IST

Maharashtra: Untimely rains, hailstorm damage crops, kill cattle in Vidarbha

30 December 2021 09:31 AM IST

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed in city ahead of New Year's eve, amid rising COVID-19 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

