 Mumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed Delivery To Customer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed Delivery To Customer

Mumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed Delivery To Customer

Aggrieved by the firm’s “careless attitude”, Kumar approached the forum and filed a case against the furniture shop.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Additional Suburban Mumbai’s District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum has penalised a 45-year-old furniture firm, best known for its Rajasthani wood craft, for delivering a damaged queen sized bed. The store has been directed to refund the bed’s cost and pay an additional Rs7,000 towards mental agony. It has also been asked to pay for the return delivery of the bed by the complainant.

The complainant, Amit Kumar, a resident of Chembur, had bought the bed in February 2021 for Rs35,000. On receiving it after a month, Kumar found it to be damaged. He clicked pictures and emailed it to the firm, which sent a technician but there was no resolution.

Read Also
Mumbai: House Collapse In Chembur Leaves 1 Injured
article-image

Aggrieved by the firm’s “careless attitude”, Kumar approached the forum and filed a case against them. The forum, after going through the evidence brought on record, asked the firm to file a reply, but the firm failed to do so.

The forum, after a considerable time, realising that there was no response towards the same from the firm’s end, passed an ex-parte order, thus holding the firm responsible for the deficiency in service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Major Setback To BJP As Shiv Sena Bags Mumbai South Lok Sabha...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Major Setback To BJP As Shiv Sena Bags Mumbai South Lok Sabha...

Mumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed...

Mumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed...

Mumbai: Depressed Teen Gets Notice For Making Hoax Bomb Call To Airport

Mumbai: Depressed Teen Gets Notice For Making Hoax Bomb Call To Airport

Mumbai Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Fatal Assault On Pregnant Wife

Mumbai Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Fatal Assault On Pregnant Wife

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Team And Technology Used In Sadichha Sane Case Again Utilised To...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Team And Technology Used In Sadichha Sane Case Again Utilised To...