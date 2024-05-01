Mumbai News: Consumer Forum Orders Refund And Compensation From Furniture Shop For Damaged Bed Delivery To Customer

Representational Image

The Additional Suburban Mumbai’s District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum has penalised a 45-year-old furniture firm, best known for its Rajasthani wood craft, for delivering a damaged queen sized bed. The store has been directed to refund the bed’s cost and pay an additional Rs7,000 towards mental agony. It has also been asked to pay for the return delivery of the bed by the complainant.

The complainant, Amit Kumar, a resident of Chembur, had bought the bed in February 2021 for Rs35,000. On receiving it after a month, Kumar found it to be damaged. He clicked pictures and emailed it to the firm, which sent a technician but there was no resolution.

Aggrieved by the firm’s “careless attitude”, Kumar approached the forum and filed a case against them. The forum, after going through the evidence brought on record, asked the firm to file a reply, but the firm failed to do so.

The forum, after a considerable time, realising that there was no response towards the same from the firm’s end, passed an ex-parte order, thus holding the firm responsible for the deficiency in service.