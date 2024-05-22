Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reveals Reason Behind Shiv Sena Split: 'If Uddhav Thackeray Had Not Aligned With...'

Salman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | X/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes that if Uddhav Thackeray had not aligned closely with Congress, the Shiv Sena would not have split. Shinde also claimed that Uddhav did not make time to meet or communicate with him, which led to the party split. Additionally, Shinde revealed that Sharad Pawar was willing to support his appointment as Chief Minister.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shinde discussed the reasons behind the party split, the alliance with BJP and his relationship with Uddhav Thackeray.

On being asked about what caused the rift between him and Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde stated that their differences were ideological. "We are Shiv Sainiks committed to Balasaheb's ideology. Under Uddhav's leadership, the Shiv Sena was weakening," said Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray Lacked Leadership Qualities

While speaking on the distress among the party workers and businessmen during Uddhav's reign, Shinde said, "Party members were being jailed, projects were halted, and businessmen were distressed. We were concerned about how to contest the next election in such conditions." He also stated that Uddhav lacked leadership qualities, which led us to part ways with him.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had campaigned together, and people voted in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Narendra Modi. However, the government was formed with Congress and Sharad Pawar. "Uddhav knew he couldn't become Chief Minister while remaining with the BJP, so he chose to ally with Congress instead," said CM Shinde while attacking the Shiv Sena UBT chief.

He further revealed that Devendra Fadnavis tried multiple times to communicate, but Uddhav did not respond. On the day of the election results, Uddhav decided to become Chief Minister, even if it meant joining forces with Congress.

Shinde Dismisses Major Allegations Of Conspiracy Against Him

When asked about Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut's claims that he orchestrated the Shiv Sena split while Uddhav Thackeray was in the hospital, Eknath Shinde responded that on the day they parted ways, Uddhav was at the Vidhan Bhavan managing election affairs. Shinde dismissed their claims as an attempt to garner sympathy. He also revealed that they had repeatedly informed Uddhav that the current government was unsustainable and advocated for forming a government in alliance with the BJP.

Shinde clarified that their departure was done transparently, with clear communication of their intentions, and nothing was done in secret. He stated, "We are not ones to flee out of fear." Shinde also mentioned that Uddhav continually insisted on a Shiv Sainik becoming Chief Minister to fulfill Balasaheb's dream. If Uddhav couldn't appoint him as Chief Minister, he could have chosen someone else.

Shinde reiterated that aligning with the BJP was the right decision, highlighting Uddhav's departure from Balasaheb's ideals and the weakening of the Shiv Sena under his leadership. He stressed that the party’s ideological foundation necessitated the split and the subsequent alliance with the BJP.

CM Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Contested On 15 Seats Out Of 48

All 48 seats in Maharashtra have completed voting across five phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested 15 seats out of the 48. It would be interesting to find out how many seats will be won by the 'real' Shiv Sena led by Shinde. The results for the Amravati Lok Sabha Seat will be announced on June 4, 2024.