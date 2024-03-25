Mumbai: House Collapse In Chembur Leaves 1 Injured

In Mumbai's Chembur area a portion of a residential building collapsed on Monday, leaving one person injured. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was alerted to the situation at 10 AM. The incident was reported at C G Gidwani Marg, adjacent to Jama Sweet Shop, and close to N S Building No. 07.

According to reports from the scene, the collapse affected the upper floor of Room No. 225 in a G+1 floored chawl, with debris falling onto the ground floor. Eyewitnesses described a precarious situation, with some portions of the collapsed structure hanging dangerously.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Mumbai Fire Brigade removed the hanging portions of the collapsed wall and flooring. As a precautionary measure, the area surrounding the incident has been cordoned off to ensure public safety.

Tragically, amidst the chaos, one individual, identified as Renuka, aged 30, sustained injuries. She was quickly attended to and transported to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi, for medical treatment. The attending Medical Officer at Shatabdi Hospital has confirmed that Renuka's condition is stable following treatment by the Chief Medical Officer. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse, with locals reporting that the structure was old.