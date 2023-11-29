 Mumbai News: 6 Injured In House Collapse Incident Due To Cylinder Blast In Chembur; Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Mumbai: Six people were injured in a house collapse that occurred due to a gas cylinder blast on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near the Golf club in Chembur. The Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) reported the incident at 08:52 am today.

Initial details indicate that 4-5 1+1 structures crumbled due to the blast leading to immediate mobilisation of emergency agencies, including MFB, Police, Ward Staff and 108 Ambulance. Visuals from the incident have surfaced on the internet showing houses turned into rubble. Firefighting officials and rescue teams can be seen engaged in relief operations on the site.

Rescue Ops Continue As 4-5 People Are Stranded In Rubble

As the situation evolved, the latest update highlighted the challenging rescue efforts. Currently, 4-5 individuals are stranded on the first floor, while 5 have been evacuated to a private hospital via a private vehicle said officials.

Firefighters, equipped with Personal Rescue Team (PRT) kits and specialized tools, have successfully rescued 11 people from the first floor of the affected structure.

Details On The Injured

Dr. Kedar from Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi provided an update on the injured parties. Six people individuals have been reported with injuries. Vikas Ambhore (50), Ashok Ambhore (27), Savita Ambhore (47), Rohit Ambhore (29), Rahul Kamble (35) and Parth Singh (21) were among the injured ones in the incident.

These individuals are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD), and their medical condition is reportedly stable.

