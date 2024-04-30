Mumbai Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Fatal Assault On Pregnant Wife | Getty Image

Mumbai: The sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for the fatal assault on his pregnant wife as she had not taken her medicines, and the resultant death of his unborn child. The man regretted his action and slept next to the corpse for two days. Later, he attempted death by suicide but was saved.

As per the case registered with Wadala TT police station, on May 21, 2019, someone called the police informing that a foul smell was emanating from a house in Shastri Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they found the door half open. Inside, they found the woman motionless, and the man holding her with his wrists slashed. The police rushed the two to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was treated.

The man was identified as Sanjaykumar Padihari and the woman, his wife Suman. When Padihari recovered, he told the police that he had slapped Suman as she was not taking her medicines and then left for a bar. When he returned, she was motionless and he realised that she had died. For two days, he would just go out to drink and come back and sleep next to her body. Later, out of fear, he slashed his wrists.

Suman’s brother, when examined by public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, said that on the day of the incident, Suman had called her mother and said that her husband was under the influence of alcohol and assaulting her. The phone then abruptly got disconnected but was switched off later. He said they found out that she had died from the police.