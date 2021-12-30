Watch video: Mumbai Police arrest two people involved in SBI firing at Dahisar

Hours after two masked men robbed an unguarded State Bank of India (SBI) at Dahisar killing its helper, the MHB police have cracked the case and arrested the two accused. The police are yet to disclose their identities but claimed that both the attackers are locals.

The police which formed eight teams to crack the case managed to locate them with the help of CCTV footage. One of the attackers also left behind his one slipper at the bank and the police took help of a sniffer dog to locate him. The crime branch was also conducting a parallel probe

The two have been arrested on the charges of murder and arms robbery, said police.

In the incident, a 25-year-old Sandesh Gomane employed with an agency that outsourced his services as a helper to the SBI died after the attackers fired at him from close range.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at 3.27 when two masked men carrying a firearm entered SBI bank at Dahisar West near the railway station. Since the bank was about to close its operations for the day its shutter was also half-closed and there was no guard at the time.

The two accused pulled up the shutter and entered inside, since the bank was closed for the public, unsuspecting Gomane working as a helper got up to them, however, the intruder carrying a gun fired at him. Gomane was hit in the chest from close range and collapsed.

The one carrying gun then threw his bag at the cashier while his accomplice went to the cashier's table from behind and put the cash into his bag from the drawer. The two escaped minutes after entering the bank barefoot. The entire incident was captured in the bank's CCTV camera. They took cash around Rs 2.5 lakh, said police.

The bank located at Gurukul society at Dahisar is a small branch with only 8-10 employees. Soon after the robbers fled Gomane was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, Gomane a resident of Virar was working at the bank for the last couple of months.

The accused who fired at Gomane was dressed in a white shirt and dark jeans, while his head was covered with a red scarf. The other was dressed in a dark blue shirt and jeans and was wearing a cap. Both had covered their faces with masks, said police.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:23 AM IST