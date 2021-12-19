Thane: Two arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 1 crore at Ghodbunder Road
Police have arrested two persons with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1 crore on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed local police on Saturday.
For the second day in running, eight new cases of Omicron variant have been detected across Maharashtra, of which four cases are from Mumbai while the other three are from Satara and one is from Pune Municipal Corporation area, as per findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
