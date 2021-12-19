e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:50 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Thane: Two arrested with Ambergris worth Rs 1 crore at Ghodbunder Road

Police have arrested two persons with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1 crore on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed local police on Saturday.

Shiv Sena leader Kadam accuses ministers Parab, Samant of trying to finish off party by colluding with NCP

Maharashtra: 8 more COVID-19 Omicron cases, second day in running

For the second day in running, eight new cases of Omicron variant have been detected across Maharashtra, of which four cases are from Mumbai while the other three are from Satara and one is from Pune Municipal Corporation area, as per findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

