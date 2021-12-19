Mumbai: Post 18-hour block, trains from Kalva to Mumbra to run on new alignment; check details here

The Central Railway is operating a special infrastructure block between Thane and Diva for commissioning two additional lines on the stretch.

After the 18 hours block, the suburban trains on down slow line i.e. from Kalva to Mumbra will be running on the new alignment from electric pole 36/21 to 38/7 and via new tunnel no.1 for a length of approx 1.6 kms from tomorrow, December 20, 2021, a press release from the CR said. After exiting the tunnel, the trains will run on the present Down slow line.

Similarly, Up slow suburban trains i.e. from Mumbra to Kalva will be running on the new alignment from electric pole 38/7 to 36/21 via new tunnel no 1, the press release stated. After exiting the tunnel, the trains will run on present Up slow line.

"Do not trespass or walk on the new alignment (railway track) from 20.12.2021 after the block. It will be dangerous and fatal as trains will be running on this line," the railway authorities said in a tweet.

Today’s block from 8 am (until 2 am on Monday) is the first step in commissioning of the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines and crossovers at Diva (north).

As per plans, the additional lines will help segregate the suburban and long distance trains on the section, paving way for 100 more services, including AC locals.

