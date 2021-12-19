Mumbai: 18-hour block on Thane-Diva 5th, 6th lines today

Thane: By February 2022, the Central Railway will have more space to run local trains as two additional lines on Thane-Diva will be ready. To complete this work, the rail authorities will carry out the biggest ever 18-hour block today. Consequently, 160 local trains and 18 long distance trains will be cancelled. The work for the block was inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety on Friday.

As per plans, the additional lines will help segregate the suburban and long distance trains on the section, paving way for 100 more services, including AC locals.

Today’s block from 8 am (until 2 am on Monday) is the first step in commissioning of the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines and crossovers at Diva (north).

As a result, Up slow / semifast services to CSMT leaving Kalyan from 7.47am to 11.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Diva and Mulund, skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalwa. It will be further re-diverted on the Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

The Down slow/semi-fast services from CSMT leaving Mulund at 7.42 am to 1.15 am late Sunday night will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, skipping halt at Kalwa and Mumbra. Suburban services will not be available at Kalwa and Mumbra stations during the block period. Passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board from Dombivali and Kalyan, respectively

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:14 AM IST