Mumbai: BMC proposal to increase consultation fee for Coastal Road by Rs 11 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the consultation fees in the Coastal Road project by Rs 11 crore. The proposal will be tabled before Standing Committee on Monday. Last week, the BJP corporators had strongly opposed a similar proposal and alleged corruption in the consultation fees. It will be interesting to see what stand BJP corporators will take on Monday.

According to the proposal, in 2017, the BMC had appointed AECOM Asia limited company as general consultant for Project 1,2 and 4. The corporation had decided to give Rs.34.92 crore as consultation fees. However, now the company has demanded an additional Rs.11 crore. Therefore, the total consultation cost will go up to Rs.45.95 crore from Rs 34.92 crore.

As per the proposal, the company did not complete its work of preparation and floating of tenders within the requisite time frame and took 12 additional months to complete the tendering process. BMC had levied Rs. 41,975 penalty on the said company for the delays. But now, BMC will have to cough up Rs.11crore. Despite that, the BMC has also decided to increase the contract by 24 months.

On January 23, 2017. M/s AECOM Asia Company limited was appointed as general consultant for the Mumbai Coastal Road project. The company is to provide assistance in the construction work of the Princess Street flyover to the Bandra Worli Sea Link project. The BMC had inked a 68-month time frame and Rs. 34.92 crore in fees were sanctioned as consultation fees. Three companies have already started their work. As of now, 40 percent of work has been completed.

Congress group leader in BMC Ravi Raja said "It is totally unacceptable. Taxpayers’ money should not be used in such a way. If the BMC has to suffer because of the consulting firm, then such firm should be blacklisted."

