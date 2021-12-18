e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Drone used for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in remote village

Representative Image | PTI

Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.71 crore

Maharashtra: Drone used for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial

The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.

Mumbai: Aarey Police detained over 20 persons for their alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor

Mumbai: US-returned man tests positive for Omicron, BMC says he had taken three doses of vaccine

A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Amit Shah to embark on 2-day visit to Maharashtra from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour to Maharashtra from Saturday to attend various public events like the co-operative council conference and inauguration of the new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus.

