Maharashtra: Drone used for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial
The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.
Mumbai: Aarey Police detained over 20 persons for their alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor
Mumbai | Aarey Police detained over 20 persons for their alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor in the ration shop. Police have seized gunny bags of wheat & rice worth Rs 24 lakhs: DCP Somnath Gharge pic.twitter.com/QGvZlylZEN— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
Mumbai: US-returned man tests positive for Omicron, BMC says he had taken three doses of vaccine
A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
Amit Shah to embark on 2-day visit to Maharashtra from today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour to Maharashtra from Saturday to attend various public events like the co-operative council conference and inauguration of the new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus.
