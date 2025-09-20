 Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social Media Accounts & 100 SIM Cards
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social Media Accounts & 100 SIM Cards

Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social Media Accounts & 100 SIM Cards

A Mumbai-based finance company director has filed an FIR against a man for allegedly stalking and harassing her online for over two years. The accused reportedly used more than 100 SIM cards to send obscene messages and track her movements, even during international travel.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social Media Accounts & 100 SIM Cards | Unsplash.com

Mumbai: A senior woman executive of a finance company in Mumbai has filed a police complaint alleging sustained stalking and harassment by a man who first connected with her via LinkedIn. The accused, identified as Saurav Raidhani from Uttarakhand, is alleged to have harassed her for over two years, using more than 100 different SIM cards to contact her despite repeated blocking.

According to the complaint, the harassment began escalating in early 2023. Though Raidhani first reached out in 2017 on LinkedIn, the woman initially ignored his messages. However, he reportedly intensified his advances over the past two years, sending sexually explicit content and unwanted romantic proposals, as reported by TOI.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹31.5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam...
article-image

The situation grew more alarming when Raidhani allegedly began tracking her international travel and appearing at airports and hotels where she was staying, as reported. The complainant, a chartered accountant and company director, told police that despite blocking him across multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram.

The accused continued sending obscene messages and making calls and video calls. In one disturbing pattern, Raidhani activated new mobile numbers to bypass blocks, reportedly using over 100 different SIM cards to maintain contact. In a specific incident cited in the FIR, the accused allegedly sent obscene messages late at night on May 6, 2024. Similar behaviour reportedly occurred again during the complainant’s overseas travel in August 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode
Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old BEST Conductor Loses ₹6.83 Lakh After Falling For Fake Bank App...
article-image

The Mumbai Crime Branch, after a preliminary inquiry, has now registered an FIR at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station against Raidhani under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to stalking, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, and the transmission of obscene content through electronic means.

The complainant has provided screenshots, video clips, and a detailed list of phone numbers used by the accused. She has urged the police to take strict legal action to prevent further harassment. Police investigations are currently underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...

Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...

Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social...

Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social...

Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin...

Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin...

Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built...

PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built...