Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social Media Accounts & 100 SIM Cards | Unsplash.com

Mumbai: A senior woman executive of a finance company in Mumbai has filed a police complaint alleging sustained stalking and harassment by a man who first connected with her via LinkedIn. The accused, identified as Saurav Raidhani from Uttarakhand, is alleged to have harassed her for over two years, using more than 100 different SIM cards to contact her despite repeated blocking.

According to the complaint, the harassment began escalating in early 2023. Though Raidhani first reached out in 2017 on LinkedIn, the woman initially ignored his messages. However, he reportedly intensified his advances over the past two years, sending sexually explicit content and unwanted romantic proposals, as reported by TOI.

The situation grew more alarming when Raidhani allegedly began tracking her international travel and appearing at airports and hotels where she was staying, as reported. The complainant, a chartered accountant and company director, told police that despite blocking him across multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram.

The accused continued sending obscene messages and making calls and video calls. In one disturbing pattern, Raidhani activated new mobile numbers to bypass blocks, reportedly using over 100 different SIM cards to maintain contact. In a specific incident cited in the FIR, the accused allegedly sent obscene messages late at night on May 6, 2024. Similar behaviour reportedly occurred again during the complainant’s overseas travel in August 2025.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, after a preliminary inquiry, has now registered an FIR at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station against Raidhani under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to stalking, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, and the transmission of obscene content through electronic means.

The complainant has provided screenshots, video clips, and a detailed list of phone numbers used by the accused. She has urged the police to take strict legal action to prevent further harassment. Police investigations are currently underway.