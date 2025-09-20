 Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Priest Dies By Suicide In Kandivali Temple Hours After Sexual Favour Allegation
A 52-year-old priest in Mumbai’s Kandivali suburb died by suicide inside a temple hours after a 19-year-old woman accused him of seeking sexual favours. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating. No suicide note has been recovered.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Priest Dies By Suicide In Kandivali Temple Hours After Sexual Favour Allegation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in a Mumbai suburb, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the temple in the Kandivali area, he said.

About The Case

According to the official, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali police station around 2 am, alleging that the priest had called her up at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours.

The police told the woman and her father to come in the morning to do the paperwork, but they began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced, the official said.

article-image

The police later learnt about the priest ending his life inside the temple located at Laljipada Ganesh Nagar in the western suburb. No suicide note has been recovered, the police official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and a probe is underway, he added.

